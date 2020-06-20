Begley, Sharon Kay
Begley, Sharon Kay

RAPID CITY | Sharon Kay Begley, 55, died June 14, 2020.

Private Celebration of Life Services with a public live-stream on Kirk Funeral Home's website will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 25.

