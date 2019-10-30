{{featured_button_text}}

LITTLETON, Colo. | Marilyn Marie Beitler-Allison, 85, died Oct. 19, 2019.

Services were held on Oct. 25, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

Horan & McConaty Funeral Service

