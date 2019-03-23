Try 3 months for $3

HILL CITY | Roy Bell, 46, died March 20, 2019.

A Celebration of Life pot-luck will be held at 1 p.m. today, at On Common Ground in Rapid City.

Black Hills Funeral Home of Sturgis

