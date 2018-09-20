Subscribe for 33¢ / day

RAPID CITY | Verna May Bell, 71, died Sept. 15, 2018.

Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. on Sept. 21, at Kirk Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Celebrate
the life of: Bell, Verna M.
