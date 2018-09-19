RAPID CITY | Verna May Bell, 71, passed away Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Verna was born on March 10, 1947, to Laddie and Wanda Kapaun of Pueblo, CO. She graduated from Centennial High School in 1963.
Verna, and her lifelong best friend and husband of 55 years, Bill, were high school sweethearts and were married on July 5, 1963, in Pueblo. Bill entered the US Army and served honorably for 30 years with Verna who was instrumental in his successful career. She was fully involved with the non-commissioned officers’ wives club, insuring other military wives and dependents were supported and taken care of during deployments and field exercises.
Verna truly enjoyed the outdoors. She loved to hike, bike, walk, and fish. Watching and feeding hummingbirds was another one of her favorite pastimes. She was adamant on ensuring the feeders were always full. Verna also loved to garden. She was blessed with a green thumb that allowed anything she touched to grow. Verna was a very unselfish, loving, and caring woman. Thankfully those traits were passed on to her children and all who came in contact with her. Family first was always the foundation of her life and she never wavered in that belief.
Verna is survived by her husband, Bill of Rapid City; her sons, Billy (Deanna) Bell of Utah, Brian (Amy) Bell of South Dakota, and Jeff (Amy) Bell of South Dakota; her granddaughter, Megan Grass; grandsons, Kevin Carroll, Garion Thrower, and Carson Bell; granddaughters, Shannon Schmelz, Rebecca Snyder, and Amanda Van Den Hemel; great-grandson, Landon; great-granddaughter, Gracie; her sister, Connie (Mike) Burke of South Carolina; and her bothers, Jim (Margarette) Kapaun of Oklahoma, and Ken (Cherri) Kapaun of Colorado.
Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 21, at Kirk Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
Friends may sign her online guestbook at Kirk Funeral Home’s website.
