HILL CITY | Iola Belmont, 89, died Dec. 1, 2018.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Dec. 8 at The Little White Church, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be at the Hill City Cemetery.

Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home

