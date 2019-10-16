RAPID CITY | Margaret Beltch, 96, died Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 at Avantara Mountain View Nursing Home in Rapid City.
Margaret Malinda Marie Baugus was born Aug. 9, 1923, in Lesterville, SD, to Joseph and Johanna (Gimbel) Baugus. She was the oldest of her family and had two sisters. Four years later her family moved to Spearfish, where she attended school. After school she married Gene Beltch on Sept. 8, 1944.
Margaret and family moved to Rochford in 1955 and then to Deadwood in 1959. Together they were blessed with seven children: four boys and three girls. While living in Deadwood, she was employed by Kenneth Keller, a lawyer for the Homestake Mine. She worked for him for 29 years. She also worked for the Dorsett Home for five years before retiring. After retiring, she would spend her winters in California and her summers in Rapid City.
Margaret liked to do crafts of many kinds and read books. You could always see Margaret with a smile on her face and an encouraging word to all. She advised everyone to take it one day at a time ... you never know, tomorrow may be better.
Grateful for having shared in Margaret’s life are her children, Barbara Elias of Edmonds, WA, Charlotte Hines of Rapid City, Gayle (Blair) Tamblyn of Calgary, Alberta, Joe Beltch of Rapid City, Chuck Beltch of Upton, WY, and Rob (Scott Matula-Beltch) Beltch of Walnut Creek, CA; 11 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles; son, James; and two sisters.
Funeral services will at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
Arrangements are with Kirk Funeral Home (kirkfuneralhome.com).
