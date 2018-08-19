STURGIS | Marilyn Bender, age 87, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, at Sturgis Regional Senior Care. She is now in the joyful presence of her Lord, Jesus Christ, and reunited with Bob, the love of her life – where she is once again calling out, “Catch me, Bob!”
Marilyn Phyllis Graeber was born in Des Moines, IA, June 11, 1931, to Robert ‘Hutch’ Graeber and Mildred Grace Fausch. She was always proud of being born the same year ‘The Star Spangled Banner’ became our National Anthem. Growing up on a farm in Iowa during the Great Depression she learned the value and importance of family, faith and hard work – lessons that carried her throughout her life.
She attended public school in Sheldalh, IA, graduating in 1948, and graduated from Waldorf Junior College, Forest City, IA, in 1950. It was while attending Waldorf she met her future husband, Robert ‘Bob’ Bender. Marilyn helped cinch the deal while at a college picnic where she jumped off the back of a pickup, calling out, “Catch me, Bob!” He did and they never let go, getting married on May 26, 1951. She taught for two years in McCallsburg, IA, and then set about the serious work of raising a family and making a home wherever Bob led them, on numerous moves.
Marilyn always became an important part of her community and her home was known as a welcoming place, and second home, for all her children’s friends. In addition to keeping track of, and supporting, her three children, she could be found giving freely of herself at a wide variety of places. She was equally at home as a substitute teacher, Sunday School leader, Cub Scout Den Mother, Girl Scout Leader, and numerous volunteer activities including: Grace Lutheran Church Women, Sturgis Hospital Auxiliary, Fort Meade Museum, 4-Wheelers Jeep Club, Sturgis Area Arts Council, South Dakota Archeological Society, Sturgis Senior Citizens Center, Meals on Wheels, Tuesday Girls, Fort Meade hayrides and holiday parties, and being the unofficial mother, maker of treats, and costumer for an unknown number of high school and community theater stage productions. As the family grew up and moved away, Marilyn became the glue that held everyone together through a constant stream of phone calls, letters, and large packets of newspaper articles on the local happenings in and around Sturgis. Marilyn loved being a grandma. She would always bring special treats for the grandkids, eat lunch with them in the treehouse that Bob built, and take them on grand adventures – even if it was just a hike around the house.
Before being confined to a wheelchair, Marilyn was the primary caregiver for her husband, Bob, during his long battle with dementia. During her years in assisted- and nursing care, she was loved by the staff, developed a great fondness for naps (telling us often that she had earned it!), and proudly carried the title of our ‘Queen B’.
Marilyn is survived by her three children, Robert (Georgia) Bender, Valley Springs, Randall (Elvira) Bender, Sturgis, and Laurie (Phil) Bangs, Medford, OR; sister, Joyce (John) Hillebo, Polk City, IA; a niece and nephew; a brother-in-law; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and several cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years; her parents; a brother-in-law; and an infant great-grandchild.
Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 22, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel.
The celebration of her life will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 23, at Grace Lutheran Church. Committal will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be given to The Fort Meade Museum or the Sturgis Public Library.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kinkadefunerals.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.