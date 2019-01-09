Try 1 month for 99¢

RAPID CITY | Arlan E. Bendert, 82, died Jan. 7, 2019.

Celebration of Life services will be at 3 p.m. on Jan. 12, at Kirk Funeral Home.

Celebrate
the life of: Bendert, Arlan E.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments