Benham, Cheryl Ann

RAPID CITY | Cheryl Ann Benham, 61, died Sunday, July 19, 2020, surrounded by family and love.

Cheryl was born to the late Robert and Meriam Plank on Jan. 20, 1959, in Junction City, KS. She graduated from Pierre High School in 1977, and after attending Arizona State University, graduated with a BA in Accounting from the University of South Dakota in 1982. She married Bradley George Benham Aug. 1, 1981, and they lived together in Yankton, SD, until moving to Rapid City in 1984.

She was a jack of all trades and worked a number of jobs. Her final position was as Insurance Executive at Dave Schmidt Insurance Agency, which had the namesake of a close friend to Brad and Cheryl, from 1987 to the spring of 2020. She also had many accounting clients on the side (she called them friends) that she assisted with during the little spare time she had.

Cheryl was an extremely active and supportive member of her church, St. Andrews Episcopal Church in Rapid City, volunteering her time in countless ways. Cheryl also loved gardening, going on evening (and morning) walks, reading books, especially by her favorite author, Rosemary Pilcher.