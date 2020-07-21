Benham, Cheryl
0 entries

Benham, Cheryl

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Cheryl Benham, 61, died on July 19, 2020.

Visitation will be Thursday, July 23, from 5:30-7:30 p.m., at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church. Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, July 24, at Canyon Lake Park Shelter #2, 4021 Jackson Blvd. Masks will be required at visitation and services.

Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Cheryl Benham as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News