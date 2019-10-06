{{featured_button_text}}

PHILIP | Brigham Bennett, 38, died Oct. 3, 2019.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Oct. 10, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Philip, with a prayer service at 7 p.m.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Oct. 11, at the Philip School Fine Arts Gym.

Interment will be at the Masonic Cemetery in Philip.

