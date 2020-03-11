Bennett, Lucille
0 entries

Bennett, Lucille

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

STURGIS | Lucille Bennett, 98, died March 7, 2020.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 12, at the United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Bear Butte Cemetery.

To plant a tree in memory of Lucille Bennett as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News