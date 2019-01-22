Try 1 month for 99¢

PIERRE | Susan Bennett, 57, died Jan. 18, 2019.

Visitation begins at 6 p.m. CST, with 7 p.m. vigil services on Jan. 24 at St. John's Catholic Church in Fort Pierre.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Jan. 25 at the church. Burial will be at 1 p.m. MST at the Masonic Cemetery in Philip.

Rush Funeral Home of Philip

Celebrate
the life of: Bennett, Susan
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments