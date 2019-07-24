{{featured_button_text}}

INTERIOR | Clay Jon Benoist, 27, died July 20, 2019.

Rosary services will be at 7 p.m. on July 26, at the old Agency Building in Eagle Butte.

A Celebration of Life will be at 5 p.m. on July 27, at the Interior Fire Hall.

Rush Funeral Home of Philip

