Bonnie Benson

RAPID CITY | Bonnie passed peacefully early on Dec. 8, 2019, at the Hospice House in Rapid City after a long battle with kidney disease.

Bonnie had a sweet and generous spirit, a deep faith in God, and a quiet, humble heart.

She will be missed by her husband, Kurt; daughter, Chandra; granddaughter, Serenity; and mother and father-in-law, Kay and Leonard Benson. She also is survived by her brother, Kevin, and her good friends, Donna and Karen.

Private services will be held at a later date.

