Benton, Francelia M.

SPEARFISH | Francelia Mary "Fran" Benton, 95, died Feb. 1, 2020.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8,  at Whitewood Cemetery.

Kinkade Funeral Chapel of Sturgis

