RAPID CITY | Alan C. “Al” Bernhagen, 68, died June 30, 2019.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on July 5, at First United Methodist Church.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on July 6, at the church. Burial will be at Mount Calvary Cemetery.

Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home

