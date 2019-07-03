RAPID CITY | Alan Bernhagen, after a life filled with love, kindness, and generosity, passed into eternity on June 30, 2019.
Al was born on June 24, 1951. He began his education in Ellendale, ND and graduated from Valley City State University in ND, where he met his wife, Nancy Bultema. They were married June 14, 1974. Together they welcomed, raised, and loved three children.
Al was a devoted husband, father, and Christian. He lived by a strong moral code and was known for his friendly demeanor, sense of humor, and loyalty to family and friends. He was a family man who enjoyed creating memories for his children and grandchildren to treasure for years to come. No sacrifice was too great for those in whom he cared for. Al was exceptionally hard working and excelled in the field of insurance. In 1979, he founded his company, Life Security Agency, where he took great pride and joy in helping others.
Al was blessed to be part of a large and loving family. He is survived by his wife, Nancy; his three children, Kylie Soule (Trevor), Brooks (Jessica), and Bo; his mother Ena; and siblings, Bob, Will (Sandy), Eric (Rosalie), Elvira Henderson (Roger), Louise, and Susie Dempsey (Bob). He cherished being a grandpa to his three grandchildren, Burke Bernhagen and Stockton and Saige Soule. He was preceded in death by his stepfather, Leo Keller.
He was a man who was loved by all who knew him and in his passing will be sincerely and deeply missed.
Visitation will be from 5–7 p.m. on Friday, July 5, at First United Methodist Church.
Services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 6, at the church, with Rev. Barry Whipkey and Rev. Michele Slott officiating. Interment will be at Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Memorials may be directed to the charity of the donor's choice.
His online guestbook is available at osheimschmidt.com.
