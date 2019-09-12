RAPID CITY | Kathleen Ann "Kathy" Berry, 63, passed away on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at home after a courageous battle with cancer.
Kathy was born on Aug. 9, 1956 to Arthur and Martha (Feickert) Rau in Aberdeen. She graduated from Central High School in Aberdeen and later moved to Rapid City where she met and married the love of her life, Michael Berry. Together they had two daughters, Michele and Melissa. Throughout the years they were blessed with six grandchildren. Mike and Kathy celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary this year.
Kathy enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She had a huge heart and was always willing to help when needed. The highlights of her life were her Grandchildren, and one of her greatest joys was spending time and spoiling them. Kathy had a passion for shopping and could always find the best deals. Shopping trips with her daughters will be treasured forever. Between weekly meals with her daughters and their families and large holiday get-togethers, Kathy always went above and beyond to make sure time spent together was perfect and enjoyable. When Kathy wasn’t with her family and friends you would find her curled up with a good book. Many will remember Kathy for her sense of humor. She had a quick wit and was always the life of the party.
Grateful for having shared her life are her husband, Mike Berry; daughters, Michele (Jonny) Kooiman and Melissa (Chris) Treinen, all of Rapid City; grandchildren, Kolbi Kooiman, Maddison Kooiman, Jhett Kooiman, Willa Treinen, and Riley Treinen; siblings, Roger (Cheri) Rau, Linda (Dan) Schmillen, Sandy (Paul) Wermerson, and Robin (Scott) Quick; mother-in-law, Maxine Sammeli; sister-in-law, Connie (Roger) Eaton; as well as many nieces, nephews, step-brothers and step-sisters. She was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Harper Treinen and her parents.
You have free articles remaining.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 13, at First Presbyterian Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family to support the Neurology Research Department at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN.
An online guestbook may be signed at kirkfuneralhome.com.
To send flowers to the family of Kathleen Berry, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.