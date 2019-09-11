{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Kathleen A. Berry, 63, died Sept. 9, 2019.

Services will be at 2 p.m., Sept. 13 at First Presbyterian Church.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Kirk Funeral Home

To plant a tree in memory of Kathleen Berry as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Events

Load comments