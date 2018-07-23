ROCKFORD, Ill. | Elizabeth “Liz” Ann Bertolotto, 73, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018, at Presence St. Anne Center. She was born April 1, 1944, in Deadwood, SD, the daughter of Theodore and Kathryn Oates.
Survivors include her husband, Vince Bertolotto; daughters, Dawn (Andrew) McKay and Sara (Paul) Horst; four grandchildren, Danielle, Evan, Caleb, and Jackson; her brother, James (Muriel) Oates; sisters-in-law, Judy Hink, Cara Pat (Robert) Phillips, and Beth Bertolotto; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 28, at Mountain Lawn Cemetery in Lead, SD.
Fidler-Isburg Funeral Home assisted the family.
