Subscribe for 33¢ / day

ROCKFORD, Ill. | Elizabeth “Liz” Ann Bertolotto, 73, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018, at Presence St. Anne Center. She was born April 1, 1944, in Deadwood, SD, the daughter of Theodore and Kathryn Oates.

Survivors include her husband, Vince Bertolotto; daughters, Dawn (Andrew) McKay and Sara (Paul) Horst; four grandchildren, Danielle, Evan, Caleb, and Jackson; her brother, James (Muriel) Oates; sisters-in-law, Judy Hink, Cara Pat (Robert) Phillips, and Beth Bertolotto; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Get breaking news sent instantly to your inbox

Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 28, at Mountain Lawn Cemetery in Lead, SD.

Fidler-Isburg Funeral Home assisted the family.

Celebrate
the life of: Bertolotto, Elizabeth 'Liz'
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments