{{featured_button_text}}

DEADWOOD | Michael P. Besso, 66, died Sept. 28, 2019.

Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. on Oct. 10, at St. John’s Episcopal Church. Inurnment will be at the South Lead Cemetery.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Lead-Deadwood Memorial Chapel in Lead

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments