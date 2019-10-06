{{featured_button_text}}
Mike Besso

Rapid City Journal correspondent

DEADWOOD | Michael P. Besso, 66, passed away on Sept. 28, 2019, at his home.

Mike was born on Nov. 18, 1952 to Antone “Tony” and Yvonne (Pine) Besso in Deadwood. He graduated from Deadwood High School in 1971 and Black Hills State College in 1977. He was a sports reporter for the Lawrence County Centennial for many years and most recently for the Rapid City Journal and the Belle Fourche Beacon.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 10, at St. John’s Episcopal Church. Inurnment will be with his parents at the South Lead Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the care of the Lead-Deadwood Memorial Chapel in Lead. Online condolences may be written at fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.

