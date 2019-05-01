{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Margurette “Peg” Beyers, 71, died April 29, 2019.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on May 5, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.

Christian Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. on May 6, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Burial to follow at Pine Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery.

