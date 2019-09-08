RAPID CITY | Fay E. Bice, 93, died Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 at Regional Health Hospice House. She was born Aug. 26, 1926 to Ben and Alma Sloat on the family farm in Potter County, SD. She graduated from high school in Gettysburg and attended Dakota Wesleyan University where she obtained a teaching certificate. She taught school for one year in Chamberlain, where she met Stan Bice.
She married Stanley E. Bice on July 15, 1946, at Pipestone, MN. Fay and Stan lived in Chamberlain until they moved to Rapid City in 1961. Fay raised their two sons and supported Stan with their business, Bice Drilling. The family lost their home and many neighbors in the 1972 Flood. They counted their many blessings and carried on with life.
The most important thing in Fay’s life was her family. She loved her pets and had fond memories of riding horseback to country school. Fay always made the pies for the holidays and her rhubarb pies will be especially missed.
Survivors include sons, David Bice, Oacoma, and Sam (Faye) Bice of Rapid City; two grandsons, Joel (Blair) Bice and Kyle Bice, all of Rapid City; and one precious great-granddaughter, Ellie Bice.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Stan in 1993; her sister, Veda Mueller; her brother, Gene Sloat; and her niece, Gail Larson.
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 9, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home followed by Celebration of Life services at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery.
Memorials are preferred to Boy Scouts of America, Black Hills Area Council.
