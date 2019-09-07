{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Fay Bice, 93, died Sept. 6, 2019.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on Sept. 9, Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be at Mt. View Cemetery.

Events

Sep 8
Graveside Service
Sunday, September 8, 2019
11:00PM
Mt View Cemetery
1901 Mt View Rd
Rapid City, SD 57702
Sep 9
Visitation
Monday, September 9, 2019
9:00AM
Sep 9
Funeral Service
Monday, September 9, 2019
10:00AM
