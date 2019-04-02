Try 3 months for $3
Steven Bickford

RAPID CITY | Steven G. Bickford, 37, died March 29, 2019.

Services will be at 3 p.m. on April 5 at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.


Bickford, Steven G.
