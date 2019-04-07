ROCHESTER, Minn. | Larry E. Biegger, 78, died March 31, 2019.
He is survived by five children, William (Kay Lynn Cook) Biegger, Teresa (Jerry) Kreckow, Helen (Gary) Ricard, Norman (Kelli) Biegger, Mary Biegger; four grandchildren, Heather (Tim) Palmer, Stephinee Bahr, Jacob Ricard, Mackenzee Douglas; two great-grandchildren, Jordyn and Paitonne; and seven siblings.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mary L. Biegger, and his parents, Helen and Richard Biegger.
Rosary services will be at 11:30 a.m. CDT, followed by visitation, with Funeral Mass at 1 p.m., on April 12, at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Rochester. Interment will be at 2 p.m. on May 7, at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Rapid City, SD.
