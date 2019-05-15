{{featured_button_text}}

CUSTER | Charles "Chuck" Biegler, 73, died May 9, 2019.

Christian Funeral Vigil will be at 7 p.m. on May 29, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Christian Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. on May 30, at the church. Christian Funeral Committal will follow at the Custer Cemetery.

Chamberlain McColley’s Funeral Home 

Celebrate
the life of: Biegler, Charles 'Chuck'
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments