Biel, Marcella Mae

RAPID CITY | Marcella Mae Biel, 91, was released to her heavenly home on March 27, 2020. She was born in Walworth County to Fredrick and Katherine (Rieger) Schuh on Dec. 26, 1928. She grew up on farms near Java, attended country school, graduated from Java High School in 1946, and earned her teaching certificate from Northern State Teachers College.
She married Hiram Biel on Dec. 7, 1947, in Java. They made their livelihood on the farm where they raised two daughters, Peggy and Kathy, before moving to Ipswich. She was employed by the Ipswich School System.
After Hiram passed away in 1989, she continued working until retiring in 2003 and moved to Rapid City. She became a resident of Victorian Senior Living in 2017. Marcella passed away peacefully at Good Samaritan Society of New Underwood.
Marcella is survived by daughters, Peggy (Edwin) Schaeffer of Black Hawk and Kathryn (Dennis) Pike of Rapid City; grandchildren, Steven (Renae) Schaeffer, Jennifer (Scott) Kindt and Devin (Amy) Pike; seven great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandson; and sister, Janet Peterhoff.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Hiram; grandson, Donnivan Schaeffer; and brothers, Ruben, Wilmer, Norman and Larry.
Private memorial services will be held on April 1, at Kirk Funeral Home, with the Rev. Bruce Herrboldt officiating. Private committal will take place at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
