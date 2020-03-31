Biel, Marcella Mae
Biel, Marcella Mae

RAPID CITY | Marcella Mae Biel, 91, died March 27, 2020.

Private family services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 1, at Kirk Funeral Home with live streaming available. Private burial will be at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

