STURGIS | Charlotte was born to John and Elsie Gumtow in Lyons, IL. Char met Herman “Bud” Bierle while working at Reynolds Metal Co. They were married Dec. 28, 1957, in Cicero, IL. Upon retiring, the couple moved to Sturgis.
Char enjoyed letter writing, doing various crafts, and especially making dolls. She was a devoted member of LifeSpring Wesleyan Church.
Charlotte M. Bierle, 96, died Thursday, July 5, 2018, at Sturgis Regional Hospital.
Charlotte is survived by two stepchildren; 11 grandchildren; and numerous great- and great-great-grandchildren.
Charlotte was preceded in death by her husband of 47-1/2 years; her parents; stepson; two sisters; and a nephew.
Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 17, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 18, at LifeSpring Wesleyan Church. Burial will follow at Bear Butte Cemetery.
