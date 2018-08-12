Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Charlotte Bierle

EPSON MFP image

STURGIS | Charlotte was born to John and Elsie Gumtow in Lyons, IL. Char met Herman “Bud” Bierle while working at Reynolds Metal Co. They were married Dec. 28, 1957, in Cicero, IL. Upon retiring, the couple moved to Sturgis.

Char enjoyed letter writing, doing various crafts, and especially making dolls. She was a devoted member of LifeSpring Wesleyan Church.

Charlotte M. Bierle, 96, died Thursday, July 5, 2018, at Sturgis Regional Hospital.

Charlotte is survived by two stepchildren; 11 grandchildren; and numerous great- and great-great-grandchildren.

Get breaking news sent instantly to your inbox

Charlotte was preceded in death by her husband of 47-1/2 years; her parents; stepson; two sisters; and a nephew.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 17, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 18, at LifeSpring Wesleyan Church. Burial will follow at Bear Butte Cemetery.

Celebrate
the life of: Bierle, Charlotte M.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments