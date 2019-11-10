{{featured_button_text}}

MIDLAND | James “Jim” Bierle, 82, died Nov. 7, 2019.

Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. on Nov. 12, at the Open Bible Church in Midland.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 13, at the church.

Burial will follow at the Midland Cemetery.

Rush Funeral Home of Philip

To plant a tree in memory of James Bierle as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments