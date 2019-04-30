{{featured_button_text}}

STURGIS | Dorothy Jean Biers, 95, died April 25, 2019.

Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. on May 2, at Hills View Evangelical Free Church in Piedmont.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Celebration of Life services will be at 10:30 a.m. on May 3, at the church. Burial will follow at 12:30 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery.

Kinkade Funeral Chapel

Celebrate
the life of: Biers, Dorothy
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments