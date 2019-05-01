STURGIS | Dorothy Jean Biers, 95, of rural Sturgis, passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019. She was born to the late James Jay and Lorna Margaret Morrow on May 20, 1923, in Mildred, MT.
Dorothy was predeceased by her husband of 69 years, Elmer. She is survived by six sons, Darryl of Scenic, Bob of Helena, MT, Jim of Piedmont, Jerry of rural Sturgis, Dallas of Piedmont, and David of Rapid City; and two daughters, JoAnn of Gothenburg, NE, and Barbara of Moorcroft, WY. Dorothy had 22 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation, with the family, will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, May 2, at Hills View Evangelical Free Church in Piedmont.
Celebration of Life service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, May 3, at the church. Burial will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family at kinkadefunerals.com.
