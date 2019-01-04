FAIRBURN | On Feb. 12, 2003, Traven Harold Bies was welcomed into the world by his parents, Travis and Deanna, and four older sisters: Karli, Hailey, Madison, and Jayden. Their family was finally complete with a wild little brother, who was the apple of their eye for 15 years. Each sister had a unique, special bond with him. His life was tragically cut short doing what he loved on Dec. 31, 2018, following a farm accident on his family ranch.
Traven was left behind to be loved and missed dearly by his parents and sisters, brother-in-law Chauncey Phillips, aunts, uncles, cousins, and special friends too numerous to mention. Traven's family is forever grateful for each and every one of the remarkable people who impacted his life.
Traven was baptized at St. Therese Catholic Church, alongside his godparents, Todd Tuschen and Heather Jankord, who supported him throughout his life. He attended St. Thomas More elementary and middle schools, and then went on to attend Stevens High School with the Class of 2021. Traven made many forever friends during his school years and his classmates will miss his freckle-faced smirk and infectious laugh.
Traven lived a life that most 15-year-olds only dream of. He traveled to Africa and to Alaska three times. He was always in pursuit of the next wild adventure but was equally happy hunting anything on the ranch. He met so many great friends during his adventures and travels. Hunt in Heaven, buddy!
Traven is welcomed into Heaven by his Aunt Donna Klapperich, Grandpa Kenny Hall, and Cousin Carson Powell.
Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 a.m. today at St. Therese Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Nemo Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to SD Youth Hunting Adventures and SD Game Fish and Parks Youth Development.
Online condolences at kirkfuneralhome.com.
