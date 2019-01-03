Try 1 month for 99¢

FAIRBURN | Traven Bies, 15, died Dec. 31, 2018.

Visitation begins at 5 p.m., with a Rosary at 6:30 p.m. today at St. Therese Catholic Church in Rapid City.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on Jan. 4, at the church. Burial will be at the Nemo Cemetery.

Kirk Funeral Home of Rapid City

