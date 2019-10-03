{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Mary Lou Biesman, 87, died Sept. 29, 2019.

Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. on Oct. 9, at Atonement Lutheran Church. Burial will be at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Oct 9
Memorial Service
Wednesday, October 9, 2019
1:00PM
Atonement Lutheran Church
602 Auburn Drive
Rapid City, SD 57701
