Billie Dawn Koenig

ROCHESTER, Minn. | On June 4, 1970, God blessed us with an angel and we named her Billie Dawn. Billie passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on Sept. 13, 2021. Even though she was never able to speak, she spoke volumes to those that loved her. Her infectious smile made those around her feel special, she had an innate ability to touch all those that had the opportunity to meet her.

Even though 51 years seems like a short life for most, her entire life she was a fighter dealing with all the complications that life with cerebral palsy brought her. She was loved and taken care of by her doting mother who tirelessly took care of her angel. Cindy made an endless number of sacrifices over the years to ensure Billie's comfort and happiness. Throughout the challenges that CP presented, Billie and her family took life with laughter and joy. Though her earthly body left us, she will no doubt continue to bless us all with her memories and the lessons she taught us all.

Billie started her life in Rapid City, South Dakota where she attended the Kibben-Kuster School. In 1989, she and her family moved to Minnetonka, Minnesota where she attended MRCI school in Minneapolis. She loved riding the bus, watching Barney, getting her nails painted and listening to all the family conversations especially during the holidays.