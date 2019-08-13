FORT THOMPSON | Cleo Donna (Priebe) Binder was born April 2, 1940 in Brule County to Beulah Larson. Cleo passed away on Aug. 9, 2019 at her home on the farm near Fort Thompson from a four-wheeler accident.
Cleo attended school in Chamberlain. She had many jobs that she enjoyed over the years. She drove school bus for Pickner Busing for the Chamberlain School District and was a custodian in the armory and school.
Cleo married Robert Hoffer in 1958. From that marriage three children were born, Lorie, Robin, and Marty. Later in life, Cleo was united in marriage to Don Binder on Dec. 7, 1973. From this marriage three children were born, Nathan, Nena, and Justin.
Cleo and Don made their home on a farm north of Fort Thompson. Cleo was a hard working, "strong-willed" farmer and rancher with her husband Don. Cleo enjoyed many things in life such as bowling on a league, cheering on her grandchildren at their volleyball and basketball games, and of course visiting with anyone she would encounter telling stories throughout the years. She also spent many hours keeping her yard beautiful and her tree belts in shape.
Cleo was loved by many and going to be missed by all. Thanks to each of you for making her life a memorable one.
Gratefully sharing Cleo's life were her husband, Don Binder; her five children, Lorie (Mark) Swann of Pierre, Robin (Jr) Wilcox of Box Elder, Marty (Amy) Hoffer of Kimball, Nena (Travis) Madsen of New Underwood, and Justin Binder of Highmore; 11 grandchildren, Nicole Cope, Leah Petersen, Wesley Chmela, Austin Wilcox, Ben and Mason Hoffer, Dalton, Emma, and Trevor Madsen, Brittany and Taylor Binder; 10 great-grandchildren; a brother, Jim (Betty) Hanig; and many special friends and relatives who were a part of her life.
Preceding her in death were her mother, Beulah Larson; an infant son, Nathan; her sister, Joyce Olson; many beloved aunts and uncles; and a very special daughter-in-law, Lisa Hoffer.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. CDT on Thursday, Aug. 15, at the Zion Lutheran Church in Chamberlain. Burial of the ashes will be at a later date.
