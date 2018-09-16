Subscribe for 33¢ / day

RAPID CITY | Helen J. Birkholz, 77, died Sept. 14, 2018.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Sept. 18, at Kirk Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery.

Birkholz, Helen J.
