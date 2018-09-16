RAPID CITY | Helen Joyce Birkholz, 77, passed away Friday, Sept. 14, 2018.
Helen was born in Long Prairie, Minnesota, to Carl and Hanna Martenson. She graduated high school in Long Prairie and, after completing secretarial training, married Alvin Birkholz. The couple settled in South Dakota, where Helen spent the majority of her life in Rapid City.
She was an executive secretary to the dean of graduate studies at the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology for 30-plus years and active in the South Dakota State Employees Organization.
Helen’s home church was Zion Lutheran Church, Missouri Synod in Rapid City, where she was active in its various groups and activities. She also enjoyed doing needlework and puzzles and working on her family genealogy. She took part in square dancing and Volksmarching. Her special friend, Jim Scott, even talked her into some cross-country skiing.
Helen is survived by her brother, Jim, and his wife, Barb; her children: Heidi, Allen and Becki; she also leaves behind two grandchildren: Naomi and Alexander; and two great-grandchildren: Jesse and Kasen; as well as numerous aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews and their children.
She is preceded in death by her parents; an infant sister, Carol; nephew, Erik; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Helen has requested any memorials to go to Zion Lutheran School, Rapid City.
She lived a rich, active life and would love each of us to have the same.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 18, at Kirk Funeral Home with Pastor Paul Winckler officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. View Cemetery in Rapid City.
Family and friends may sign Helen’s online guestbook at Kirk Funeral Home.
