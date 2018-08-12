Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Helen Bjordahl

RAPID CITY | Helen Bjordahl, 89, died Aug. 4, 2018.

Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. on Aug. 17, at South Canyon Lutheran Church. Burial will be at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home 

