Black Bear, Harry

RAPID CITY | Harry Black Bear, 48, died June 6, 2020.

Sioux Funeral Home of Pine Ridge

Service information

Jun 12
First Night Wake Service
Friday, June 12, 2020
2:00PM
Millie Black Bear Residence
Yellow Bear Canyon
ALLEN, SD 57770
Jun 13
Service
Saturday, June 13, 2020
10:00AM
Millie Black Bear Residence
Yellow Bear Canyon
ALLEN, SD 57770
