Black Tail Deer-Padilla, Adrianna
Black Tail Deer-Padilla, Adrianna

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. | Adrianna Rose Black Tail Deer-Padilla, 32, died Jan. 9, 2020.

Sioux Funeral Home of Pine Ridge, S.D.

