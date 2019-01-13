Try 1 month for 99¢

BOX ELDER | Sherry L. Blackwell, 68, died Jan. 9, 2019.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Jan. 16, with a wake service at 7 p.m. at St. Therese The Little Flower Catholic Church in Rapid City.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Jan. 17, at the church. Burial will be at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Kirk Funeral Home of Rapid City

