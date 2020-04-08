Blair, Rory
0 entries

Blair, Rory

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Rory Blair

FORT PIERRE | Rory Blair, 68, died Friday, April 3, 2020, at Avera St. Mary's Hospital in Pierre.

Rory was born Dec. 10, 1951 to Earl and Vivian (Downs) Blair in Huron. He grew up in Huron until 1960 and then Pierre until 1965 when he went to Prescott, AZ. He returned to the Pierre area in 1972. He married Sharon Anderson in Pierre on March 3, 1979. Over the years he was self-employed and also worked at the Ramkota Best Western as a Bellman. He was known for his driving tours and information about the Pierre area. Returning visitors would often request him. Rory enjoyed woodworking, crossword puzzles and traveling.

Rory is survived by his wife, Sharon; children, Wendy Blair, Christopher Blair, Jory Blair, Kael (Jenny) Blair, Joel (Molly) Blair, Aurora Blair, Shane Artz and Seth (Gwen) Artz; brothers, Randall Blair, Todd Nelson and Kerry Nelson; sisters, Connie Blair, Carol Valland, Colleen Dryden, Carla Boyle, and Angie Knigge; and his stepmother, Judy Blair.

Rory was preceded in death by his parents, Earl Blair and Vivian Nelson.

Online condolences may be written at isburgfuneralchapels.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Rory Blair as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News