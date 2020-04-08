Blair, Rory

Rory was born Dec. 10, 1951 to Earl and Vivian (Downs) Blair in Huron. He grew up in Huron until 1960 and then Pierre until 1965 when he went to Prescott, AZ. He returned to the Pierre area in 1972. He married Sharon Anderson in Pierre on March 3, 1979. Over the years he was self-employed and also worked at the Ramkota Best Western as a Bellman. He was known for his driving tours and information about the Pierre area. Returning visitors would often request him. Rory enjoyed woodworking, crossword puzzles and traveling.