Blakeberg, Todd C.

SPEARFISH | Todd Charles Blakeberg, 55, died March 15, 2020.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, March 20, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 21, at the Connection Church in Spearfish. Burial will follow at Pine Slope Cemetery.

